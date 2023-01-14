We are used to seeing Alfonso Signorini in Big Brother Vip, in the role of conductor, or as director of the weekly Chi. In the past, however, the man was also a director; in July 2017, in fact, he had signed the direction of Puccini’s opera, Turandot.

The July 14, 2017, Alfonso Signorini had made his debut at the Gran Teatro Puccini in Torre del Lago, in Lucca, as movie director. Even if for him the clothes of director of an opera are different from the ones he usually wears, the man had tested himself with Turandot, with which he had opened the 63rd edition of the Puccini Festival.

It was Alberto Veronesi a, president of festivalto want the current conductor of the GF took part in the project.

A proposal I made to Alfonso knowing his passion for the opera house; today I can say that in addition to the passion that was known to me, I am surprised by the extraordinary mastery of the libretto and for the precise knowledge of Puccini’s indications that Signorini has purported to comply to the letter in the show.

the man had said; even the journalist, however, had said the same enthusiastic.

Alfonso Signorini conducts Turandot

I took up Veronesi’s challenge and today I feel like declaring that I haven’t experienced such strong and engaging emotions for many years, those that only music can give. My job with all the amazing leads was to dig into the score to bring out those nuances that Puccini had imprinted in the score. For example, to exalt and honor the heroism of the slave Liù, because the directing is at the service of the musicit must be propaedeutic to music.

Signorini had said, who had spoken of the opera as one fairy tale suspended in time but also dramatic, an opera monumental.

Time later even Channel 5 had broadcast the opera in prime time and Gentlemen he said he was very proud of it.

I am delighted because it is first time that the network transmits a lyrical workand for this I have to thank Pier Silvio Berlusconi, a great music lover, who has enthusiastically accepted my proposal.

And you, did you remember the man’s experience at the theatre?