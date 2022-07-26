The conductor chosen as godfather for the baptism of little Gabriele born last February.

Clizia Incorvaia and Paolo Ciavarro they baptized their baby Gabriel born last February. They did it in Agrigento and for the occasion they chose as godfather the one who made them meet and fall in love in the house of Big Brother Vip: Alfonso Signorini.

On the other hand, Clizia herself, a guest in the studio in the latest edition of GF Vip shortly before giving birth, communicated her will live: “I want you to baptize him” – he said, turning to Alfonso Signorini who replied with an immediate yes.

The grandparents obviously participated in the ceremony Eleonora Giorgi and Massimo Ciavarro very excited for this event. Mamma Clizia then wrote on social media after the ceremony:

“We are happy but ko. We weren’t social because we experienced a magical moment and we wanted to enjoy this moment. Tomorrow I will tell you our fairy tale ”.

And the speech made by is also circulating on social networks Alfonso Signorini during the baptism party. The conductor emphasized how unpredictable love is:

“Clizia told me,” Alfonso, I want to have this experience to start my life all over again “. She told me “I don’t want to fall in love, I want to experience happiness”. I fell in love with this wonderful face. Then he came, she told me “I don’t care about love, I want to have a new experience”.

And then: “Love when there is no fight, I’m happy that this wonderful child is here because this is the demonstration that not only the VIP GF is true, unlike what they say is all written and fake. This is the demonstration of real life, with their love fought, I’m happy because beyond Big Brother, we are interested in life, love, emotions. “

Finally, a wish to little Gabriele: “So I’m happy because this child is also a bit mine, I hope I can help him and be a guide for him”.