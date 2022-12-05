The conductor of the GF Vip had to be present at the wedding of the former gieffina as a witness: here’s who replaced him

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Francesca Cipriani’s marriage. The former gieffina, on Saturday 3 December, got married with her partner Alessandro Rossi. In these hours a gossip is circulating around the couple’s orange blossoms. According to what has emerged, it seems that Alfonso Signoriniwho was supposed to be one of the wedding witnesses, did not show up at the ex gieffina’s wedding.

Alfonso Signorini was one of the great absentees at the wedding of Frances Cipriani. The conductor of the Big Brother VIP should have appeared at church in the guise of witness. The absence of the director of ‘Chi’ at the Vippona wedding is causing the pages of the main gossip newspapers to chat a lot.

According to reports from ‘FanPage’, it seems that the journalist and presenter was chosen by the couple as a witness to the wedding. Her absence, however, forced Francesca Cipriani and her husband Alessandro to choose to have this important role covered by Giucas Casella.

Alfonso Signorini does not show up at the wedding of Francesca Cipriani and Alessandro Rossi: Katia Ricciarelli is also among the great absentees

But Alfonso Signorini wasn’t the only one who didn’t show up at the wedding between Francesca Cipriani and Alessandro Rossi. According to what has emerged in these hours, it seems that too Katia Ricciarelli chose not to show up at the ex gieffina’s wedding.

The rumor in question would have been circulated by gossip expert Amedeo Venza who stated that Katia Ricciarelli he justified his absence at the wedding for the lack of voice. Also among those absent from Cipriani’s wedding Manuel Bortuzzo.

According to gossip experts, it seems that the former competitor of Big Brother VIP chose not to go to the ex gieffina’s wedding so as not to meet Lucrezia Selassie. Just with Lulù, Manuel lived a love story born right inside the most spied on house in Italy.