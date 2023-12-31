Sunday, December 31, 2023, 09:43



After being Trustee of Oriol in 2011, he had few recognitions from his city left to receive until last Thursday when the City Council unanimously decided to declare him Favorite Son of the city. From his retirement in his studio and home in Torrevieja, the former illustrator on TVE receives LA VERDAD knowing he is in the “autumn” of his professional career, despite his motto, the one he borrowed – or rather adapted – from a few words from Francis I of France. “Mother, everything has been lost except humor.”

–How did you receive this appointment?

-I did not expect. It's the best thing that always happens in this type of thing and the truth is that it has done me very well, it has given me impetus.

EASTER «For me it is the main festival. “It's when I see the most happy and fun people on the street.”

–Among other things, his prolific career as a cartoonist stood out. Where would you say he is in his professional career?

–Well, in the fall. The passage of time is inexorable. I'm not in the shape I was ten years ago and I'm struggling now. I make some drawings because I don't want to lose my rhythm, but my eyesight is already very difficult. It is a consequence of the years, which are now 81.

–Looking back a little, what would you say is your 'Guernica'?

–Each work in its genre has meanings for me. Isolating one is very difficult, but perhaps the mural at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Center in Torrevieja and the painting I did for the staircase of the Orihuela Town Hall would highlight them.

–And how do you see the future of your profession?

–Now there is a new instrument which is the computer. They already warned me when I was general director of Spanish Television José María Calviño, the father of the current vice president of the Government. Almost every day we had discussions and he asked me if I wanted to go to Germany for a year to take an intensive computer drawing course and I said no. I preferred to continue with my brush and pencil. I don't know if I was wrong or not. But what I do see now is that the computer in art has a great future.

–And what color do you paint the future of Orihuela with?

–I see it well because it is a very healthy town, although it may seem not. It is rich, it has a good orchard and, in terms of artistic heritage, of course and without a doubt, I will not tire of repeating it, it is the most splendid artistic heritage in the entire Valencian region. And I fall short.

–You don't think he's dying as a current Trustee, right?

–When you are a Trustee, you always have to say something that attracts attention (laughs). But I don't see that he is dying at all. I see everything in a more positive way.

–You have already mentioned it before, you have always declared yourself a lover of the historical heritage of Orihuela. Is there a monument that you would like to see again in all its splendor?

–The organ of the Cathedral. It is a gem and fortunately a commission has been formed and it is going to be restored.

–Right now you are living in Torrevieja, is there any time of year when you do or do like to be in Orihuela?

–I never like to miss Holy Week. The main festival of Orihuela is not the bird, it is Holy Week. It's when people take to the streets and when I see Orihuela as more cheerful and fun. I always try to go sometime during Holy Week. Apart from the fact that I have participated a lot, I have been a brother of the script bearer of El Perdón and, in addition, honorary president of the Unión Lírica Orcelitana.

HISTORY “I will not get tired of saying it. “The Oriola heritage is the most splendid in the Valencian region.”

–You have mentioned some of your work such as the City Hall staircase, what would you say is the symbol that most represents Orihuela?

–I wouldn't say a symbol, Orihuela is a landscape. And that landscape for me is that of the Levante bridge

–And when they say Orihuela, what is the first word that comes to mind?

-Childhood. That's where I lived and went to Santo Domingo school. Although now Torrevieja I also consider it my home.

–In recent years, you have done some book presentations and exhibitions in Orihuela, do you have any in mind soon?

–Right now, what I am doing is preparing the words for the day of the coronation, as I say (laughs). I also hope they are fun. Humor is the most important thing in this world. There is a legend that says that King Francis I of France, when he lost the battle of Pavia, told his mother a phrase that remained in history: “Mother, everything has been lost except honor.” And I had a friend who said that that was a lie, who had really said: “Mother, everything has been lost except humor.” And I have always tried to carry that out to the letter.