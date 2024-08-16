Alfonso Obregón, voice of Shrek, is brought to trial

CDMX.- Voice actor Alfonso Obregón, who has lent his voice to Shrek in Spanish, was brought to trial for the crime of sexual abuse against one of his students.

During the continuation hearing on Thursday, the public prosecutor charged him again and offered evidence about the same facts that the judge took into account to decide to bring him to trial.

He gave one month for the investigation to be closed, during which time he will remain in justified preventive detention at the Northern Men’s Preventive Prison.

According to the victim, on February 9, 2022, Alfonso “N” – who was giving her dubbing classes in a building in the Colonia Tránsito of the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office – sexually abused her.

The actor who also voiced Bugs Bunny in Looney Tunes from 1996 to 1998 justified his actions as part of the classes and what his teachers did to him, he said in 2023 after reporting on social media that he had been denounced.