Mexico City.- Alfonso N, the voice actor who provided the voice in Spanish for the character of Shrek, will have to remain in preventive detention after being charged with the crime of sexual abuse against a student.

During the initial hearing after his arrest, the public prosecutor charged him with the crime he allegedly committed in his capacity as a dubbing teacher against one of the people he taught classes to.

Alfonso N’s defense requested that the term be duplicated, so the judge set another date for the continuation of the same; however, he considered that there were elements to dictate preventive detention, so he must remain in prison until it is decided whether or not he is linked to the process.

The judge considered that the arrest was carried out legally and that the arrest warrant against him had been complied with, reported the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City.

“According to the investigations of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Sexual Crimes Investigation, the individual possibly carried out acts classified as sexual abuse on the victim, inside a home,” said the FGJ.

Some media outlets have revived a passage that Obregón himself shared months ago about an accusation against him for sexual assault, although it is unknown if it is the same one for which he is facing the law.

“I am accused of sexual assault when all I did was tell a girl during an exercise: ‘clench your ass’. That was my sexual assault,” said Obregón, explaining that it occurred in the context of advising a student to reach a certain level of voice.

Obregón’s career is recognized for providing the voices of Marty, from Madagascar; Ren Höek, in The Ren and Stimpy Show; Bob, in ReBoot; Kakashi Hatake, from Naruto.