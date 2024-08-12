It has been revealed that Alfonso Obregón, famous for being the dubbing voice of characters such as Shrek and Bugs Bunny, has been arrested after being accused of sexual abuse against one of his studentsWhile the actor awaits the outcome of the investigation, he will be taken to jail.

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) arrested Obregón at the Mexico City International Airport. The Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that the crime was recorded on February 9, 2022the day the actor allegedly abused one of his students. While a clear response is obtained in the investigation against him, the person responsible for the voice of Shrek in Spanish is currently in the Northern Men’s Preventive Prison.

Agents assigned to the Sexual Crimes Investigation Prosecutor’s Office, of the General Coordination of Gender Crimes Investigation, are currently working on this case, and we are expected to have an official response in the coming days. If found guilty, It is very likely that Obregón will not participate in Shrek 5.

For the moment we can only wait to see the results of this investigation.. In related topics, you can learn more about Shrek 5 here. Similarly, a spin-off focused on Donkey is already in development.

Author’s Note:

It’s horrible that this kind of thing happens. If we’re still waiting for an official response to this case, if Obregón is found guilty, it’s very likely that his career will be severely affected. Not only would he lose his role as Shrek, but multiple roles we associate with this actor would immediately change.

Via: Who