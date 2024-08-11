Mexico City.- Alfonso Obregón Inclán, a voice actor who voiced Shrek in his film series and Bugs Bunny in the Looney Tunes series from 1996 to 1998, was arrested on Friday following a complaint of alleged sexual abuse against a student.

The arrest took place at 11:47 p.m. at Terminal 1 of Mexico City International Airport (AICM), before he took a flight to Colombia, and he was transferred to the Northern Men’s Preventive Prison, according to the information sheet from the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection.

The complaint indicates that in February 2022, Obregón touched the victim, a student to whom the actor taught classes at his dubbing school, located in a building in the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office.

Obregón was considered to work on the film Pollitos en Fuga 2 (2023), with the voice of Rata Fetcher. Due to allegations against him, his dialogues were re-recorded with another actor.

“I recorded it, but it turns out that there is a commission in the ANDA (National Association of Actors), a gender commission that, like the Inquisition, has dedicated itself to accusing everyone of sexual harassment and assault, and I am accused of sexual assault.

“The only thing I did was tell a girl in an exercise ‘clench your ass’. That was my sexual assault, right? (What) my singing teacher did to me, my acting teachers, for her it was assault,” said Obregón, 64, in a video that circulated yesterday on X and in which, to emphasize her explanation, she also touched the interviewer’s butt. Their conversation took place months after the events.

In the 1990s, Obregón lent his voice to characters in television series such as Fox Mulder in The X-Files; Jerry Seinfeld in Seinfeld; and Ren Höek in Ren and Stimpy.

People searched for Rafael Inclán, the actor’s cousin, but there was no response.

“As a professional, it was very attractive to have him around, but on some calls we would go to bed together and he would speak very badly about a dubbing teacher I had. Then I had to listen to my dubbing teachers say that he was very annoying and complicated.

“Five years ago, there was a wave of girls who stopped reporting to dubbing because of people with accusations of sexual abuse, like in the case of Luis Daniel Ramírez. Alfonso Obregón’s name came up in the talks. Later, he wanted to start his own school. I do believe he was capable (of the crime he is accused of), but I can’t prove it,” a dubbing actor who worked with Obregón at Alan René Bressant’s studio told Gente, anonymously.

Annie Rojas, the voice actress for Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer, spoke about the matter in X.

“The fact that people care more about the voice of a character in a movie than about the well-being of a person says a lot about who they are as human beings,” said Rojas, who included an emoji of excrement in his opinion.

In May 2016, the photographer with the X-like account @TaylorPittsWWE wrote to Obregón to offer to be her assistant. Yesterday, when the news circulated, she published audios that revealed very direct intentions.

“When I asked for a ‘full body photo’ I was expecting a photo without clothes… Neither Oscar (Flores) nor any of the other voice actors I talk to have ever been like that. And well, I think it makes some sense now,” the photographer said on the social network.

Comicfest ‘erases’ it

Alfonso Obregón was invited to speak at Comicfest Manizales, an event that yesterday, upon learning of his arrest, issued a statement.

“Due to the legal situation facing voice actor Alfonso Obregón Inclán, Lighthouse and Comicfest Colombia have decided to suspend his participation in Comicfest Manizales.

“The above, considering that Alfonso Obregón will have to deal with the legal situation that occurs, with his legal team, and the values ​​of the event are not being represented by the current situation,” he said.