Mexico. the mexican actor Alfonso Herrera will star in the movie Batman and Zuria Vega will also act in itAna Brenda Contreras and Carlos Aragón, are reported in various news portals.

Alfonso Herrera will give life to Batman, one of the most iconic heroes of DC Comics and Warner Bros; The former RBD, who is 38 years old, will play the night watchman, Batman. It is an original Spotify production of nine chapters that will be available on May 3.

In this project, Carlos Aragón will give life to the voice of Alfred; Ana Brenda Contreras to Bárbara Gordon; Zuria Vega will be Kell; Alfonso Borbolla plays “The Riddler” and Hernán Mendoza will be Thomas Wayne.

Via Instagram, Alfonso Herrera shares that he is excited to be part of Batman and the news excites his more than three million followers.

The history of Batman was written by David S. Goyer, who has developed scripts for both comics and movies such as Zack Snyder’s Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice or Christopher Nolan’s multi-award winning film, Batman: The Dark Knight Rises. .

Through a press release, Alfonso points out that it is a great challenge in his professional life to be part of Batman, one of the most interesting characters in the history of comics and the DC universe.

“Giving a voice to this complex superhero and from the hand of great allies such as Fable, Spotify, Warner Bros., DC and Hari Sama is a great challenge and at the same time a great opportunity to work with great fellow actors reinterpreting this story. and creating something very ours.”

Alfonso Herrera became famous after being part of the successful telenovela Rebelde and after the RBD group, he is originally from CDMX and his artistic career began when he participated in the movie Amarte duele (2002), then in the telenovela Clase 406, until reaching Rebelde (2004).

The telenovela Camaleones and the film Venezzia, the series Sense8 and El Capo 3, are other projects in which Alfonso Herrera has participated, and he recently took part in the film El baile de los 41.