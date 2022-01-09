On January 5 it premiered Rebel, the new production that Netflix launched as part of the continuation of the remembered Mexican novel starring Anahí, Alfonso Herrera, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Maite Perroni and Christopher Uckermann.

After several days of releasing the eight chapters of the first season, one of the original members gave his discharge and sent a warning to the new actors not to make the same mistakes as the old protagonists.

This Sunday, January 9, Alfonso ‘Poncho’ Herrera shared a post from Netflix about the Rebelde series and wrote an explosive message in the post. He congratulated this new project, but advised young talents to review their contracts well.

“All the success in the world! Advice: check your contracts well, ”Herrera said on Twitter.

Why did Alfonso Herrera warn the actors of Rebelde?

Alfonso Herrera’s comment has a reason. At the end of December, Dulce María, who gave life to ‘Roberta’, said that, despite all the work that she and her colleagues did on the soap opera Rebelde, in addition to the concerts, she earned very little.

“In Rebelde, no (I was earning a lot), because I was … well, not just me, everyone. They danced us beautifully. Now, at this age, because then we had no mind for that, we make accounts of what was generated with the concerts and, of course, it touched us very little, “he said in an interview with Yordi Rosado.

RBD reunited for concert

After 12 years, the members of the Mexican group RBD got together again to offer a concert on December 26, 2020.

Anahí, Christian Chávez, Christopher Von Uckerman and Maite Perroni made their millions of fans vibrate despite the absences of Alfonso Herrera and Dulce María.