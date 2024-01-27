Alfonso HerreraMexican actor and singer known for having been part of the soap opera 'Rebelde', the series 'Sense 8' and now in the Netflix movie 'Rebel Moon', spoke with La República about the awards season in which 'The Boy and the Heron' is present, a film made by the prestigious Japanese studio Ghibli and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, of which he is part of the team of actors that They gave their voices to the characters in the Spanish version. In addition, he referred to the process behind his interpretation of the heron, an important character in the animated film.

—About the dubbing you did for 'The Boy and the Heron', candidate for best animated film at the Oscars, what do you think are the qualities that led the film to that nomination?

—I think that (Hayao) Miyazaki's filmography supports it. I think he is someone who has an impeccable filmography, such is the case with 'Spirited Away', which not only received a nomination, but also won the Prize Oscar. Also, I think they had already given Miyazaki an Oscar for his career, so this is no stranger to Studio Ghibli. On the other hand, the power of the story itself speaks in a very agile, very beautiful way, it seems to me that it is almost an audiovisual experience in which at times you are seeing a canvas or a fantastic world, with a subtlety, and at the same time with a tremendously powerful magic. It's a story that, regardless of the structure, you can sit back and admire and watch from total subjectivity and it's still very powerful.

How this 12-year-old boy understands what responsibility is, understands how he is the architect of his own life and how he is responsible for his actions in a magical world between the living and the dead. In a fantasy world with a heron, which is the role I play, where at times you think she is an antagonist, at times you think she is a comic support to the film. At other times, you think that he is a teacher who is directing and guiding Mahito (the protagonist) towards a better space and place. It is a complex story and, on the other hand, I also think it is a love letter from Miyazaki to the world and what he sees and what he thinks.

—What have been your favorite characters that you have played or what style do you perhaps characterize yourself with a little more?

—I am not a dubbing specialist, I think there are many great dubbing masters in Latin America and especially in Mexico. Every time I enter a dubbing room, I do so with great humility, with a lot of respect and a lot of listening; since my day to day life is generally on a set, either with a camera in front or on a stage with an audience, but when I enter a dubbing room I try to listen a lot. Specifically, on this occasion with Leyla Rangel, who was our director, to whom I deeply appreciate her guidelines and her guidance. We were all very satisfied with the work done and that is what I can tell you. I think I feel comfortable trying to find truth in the characters, when there is truth, regardless of whether it is dubbing or a performance in front of the camera, I believe that things should not have to go wrong.

—Would you like to do dubbing in a film or have you received proposals to do projects in Peru?

—Yes, I have received proposals, I have received invitations to do projects in Peru, it would be something that I would love. It is a country where I love the cuisine, and spending a few months there would be fantastic. And working in the Peruvian audiovisual industry would be something I would really enjoy.

—Have you seen any Peruvian film that perhaps caught your attention? Maybe you heard about Carlos Alcántara's film 'Asu mare!', which was very well received…

—I believe that you should first receive an invitation and based on that—and as is the case with all projects—you have to 'walk the walk.' You receive an invitation, you receive a script, but I would be happy to consider the possibility of working in Peru.

—Apart from your work as an actor, would you like to venture, for example, into reality shows, which is what is trending?

No, it is not among my priorities. Now is not the time, but I greatly respect all the content that exists for enjoyment and for people to enjoy. It is tremendously respectable.

—What other projects will you be in in 2024?

—Well, I finished filming a movie in Argentina, which is based on a novel by Camila Sosa Villada, called 'Thesis on a Domestication'. The second part of 'Rebel Moon', a film I made for Netflix, the first part was released in December and the second part will be released in April. I am about to start filming a series directed by Luis Estrada that is based on a book by Jorge Ibargüengoitia and we will be filming in Mexico City and parts of Huasteca Potosina. For now, that, and speaking of 'The Boy and the Heron', is a journey that has us very excited, very happy and we are very happy with the reaction that the Peruvian public has had with this story.

—The heron could be a kind of symbol of connection with the spiritual world, did you do anything to be able to internalize this mystical role, so to speak?

—Everyone can have their own interpretation and angle on the story in general. My approach to the heron is just that, he is a guide who is sometimes funny or an antagonist. This is sometimes life and this is sometimes how we behave. Life (can) seem like something comical to us, like we (also) can't believe what is happening to us. Sometimes we ourselves are our own enemies and at the same time sometimes we are our own teachers. So, I think that's the interpretation I give to this heron. I think the big challenge is also how to humanize a character with these characteristics and, at the same time, ground him so that he is as organic and real as possible.

—What would you say to the public so that they can encourage them to see this film?

—There are many reasons to see 'The Boy and the Heron'. Point number one: it is one of the most recent stories by the master Hayao Miyazaki, it has been dominated and awarded in all the awards of the season, which is not the most important thing, but at least it is a guideline towards the quality that It has this story. Studio Ghibli has always been a guarantee of having stories and films with a foundation, with tremendous quality and I think it is a great possibility to be able to go as a family. The experience of going to the movies does not begin at the cinema, but rather it begins with the family. Furthermore, I think that the story is enough to comment on not only for a week, but for a long time.

