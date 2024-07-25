Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño reaffirmed his commitment to the Sonora Sustainable Energy Plan, highlighting the recent collaboration with the South Korean auto parts company Kyungshin. This strategic alliance not only promotes sustainability, but also encourages job creation in the region, strengthening the state’s economic development.

Kyungshin, a leading company in the auto parts sector, offered between 250 and 300 jobs in various areas such as production, maintenance and specialized technicians, which reflects the interest of international companies in the Sonora Plan. Among the positions offered are production operators, quality operators, welders, electricians and mechatronics, benefiting both qualified workers and recent university graduates and students in their final year of college.

Kyungshin’s commitment is not limited to a single location. In addition to Cajeme, the company plans to expand its employment opportunities to Bácum, Benito Juárez, Rosario Tesopaco and San Ignacio Río Muerto, providing a significant boost to employment in southern Sonora. It is worth mentioning that in February of this year, Kyungshin had already offered 1,500 jobs, of which 400 were for administrative positions and 1,100 for the operational area.

Durazo Montaño also stressed the importance of infrastructure for the success of these initiatives. In June, the modernization of the Camino Real boulevard in Ciudad Obregón was completed, an essential road for the transportation of personnel and motorists who will use the new Kyungshin plant. This work, started in February and led by the governor himself, guarantees efficient and safe access, boosting the development of the area.

With these actions, Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño demonstrates his firm commitment to sustainable development and job creation through the Sonora Sustainable Energy Plan, consolidating Sonora as a benchmark in the transition to clean energy and sustainable economic growth.