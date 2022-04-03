Hermosillo, Sonora.- The Governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazoalso promoted yesterday at a meeting the consultation of revocation of mandateor, despite the prohibition of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF).

In an event held in Guaymas, the Morenista President was accompanied by Adán Augusto López, Secretary of the Interior, who also went to Torreón, and the national leader of BrunetteMario Delgado.

“It’s an honor to be with @lopezobrador_! Thank you @adan_augusto and @mario_delgado, for joining us in this #Sonora movement,” Durazo posted on Twitter.

The Governor of Tabasco, Carlos Merino, was also present.

The morenista mayor of Guaymas, Karla Córdova, did not care either about the order not to promote the popular consultation on April 10 being a public servant.

“Great energy in today’s movement, for the consolidation of the fourth transformation in our country. In Sonora and Guaymas we are with @lopezobrador_ @AlfonsoDurazo,” he tweeted.

Yesterday, in addition to López, the participation in a similar event of the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, and the Governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, both in Xalapa, was also visible.