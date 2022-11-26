Hermosillo.- The Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño launched the campaign The Voice of Women and Girls that seeks to promote actions aimed at eradicating violence against women in Sonora with the help of society, public and private organizations.

This campaign was launched within the framework of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The state president explained that this movement began on December 25 and will end on December 10 of this year. He also reiterated his commitment to eradicate violence against women.

We recommend you read:

“That women and girls enjoy the right they have to a life free from violence. I make this call convinced that without a life free of violence in Sonoran women, there will be no possible transformation. But I also say that the transformation of Sonora will be with the women or it will not be, ”she declared.

Likewise, Durazo stressed the will of the Government of Sonora to intensify actions and policies such as the Salva Protocol, the Violet Code, the Mujeres Seguras application and the Gender Unit of the State Public Security Police (PESP).

We recommend you read:

The Secretary of Public Security, María Dolores del Río Sánchez, delivered a report on the actions taken to eradicate the violence against women. In the same way, he recalled that the government signed a decree a year ago that allowed the creation of the Family and Gender Violence Care and Monitoring System (Salva), which has allowed the authorities to make the phenomenon visible and monitor state.

For her part, Mireya Scarone Adarga, executive coordinator of the Sonoran Women’s Institute (ISM), stressed that the campaign seeks to recognize the rights of women and girls in this federal entity.

Claudia Indira Contreras, attorney general of the state of Sonora, pointed out that the institution she directs is working on the construction of two justice centers for women; one in San Luis Río Colorado and the other in Nogales.

We recommend you read:

It is worth mentioning that some of those present at the launch of the campaign were:

Elia Sallard Hernández, local deputy, representing the State Congress; María del Rocío Chávez Murillo, honorary president of the Sonora DIF System; María del Mar Durazo Chávez, honorary president of the DIF Sonora Volunteer Service; members of civil society, deputies and deputies, as well as state officials.