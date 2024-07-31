The air vehicle that transported Ismael ‘The May’ Zambada Joaquin Guzman Lopez to the United States (US) did not take off from Hermosillo airportassured the governor of Sonora Alfonso Durazo Montaño on the capture of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS).

In a weekly press conference, the former Secretary of Federal Public Security in the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) stated that, according to the details released by the same US authorities, There is no evidence that the aircraft involved in the transportation of drug traffickers have a relationship with Hermosillo.

“A plane took off from here and the characteristics of the plane reported by the American authorities showed that it carried the two individuals that the media has repeatedly mentioned. The technical characteristics are simply different,” he said at the public event.

He explained that a single-engine unit took off from the airport in the Sonoran city, while the one that landed in Texas is a twin-engine plane. He also recalled that federal authorities have already begun an investigation into the matter with data that is in the public domain.

On the other hand, He suggested waiting for the corresponding authorities to report it. with conclusive information to avoid replicating unsupported hypotheses.

“We are collaborating as much as possible to consolidate the elements that are already part of this information file that the federal authorities have opened,” he said.

On another topic, Durazo Montaño stated that no In Sonora there are no clashes or tensions between drug trafficking organizations due to the arrest of ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and the son of Joaquin Guzman Loera.