The Governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, achieved significant progress in the entity’s energy policy by achieving a historic reduction in the electricity rate for electricity consumption during the months of highest demandThis measure will benefit thousands of Sonoran families, who often face high electricity bills due to extreme temperatures in the region.

Negotiations with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) allowed the elimination of the third range of high intermediate consumption, which generated high costs for users. new scheme The bill establishes that the first 1,200 kilowatt-hours consumed will be billed at a lower rate of 0.72 pesos, and those exceeding this limit, up to 2,500 kilowatt-hours, will see a reduced charge of 0.91 pesos per unit, compared to the 2.21 pesos previously applied.

This adjustment responds to the need to protect the family economy against the increasing use of electricity during the summer, where the costs associated with cooling significantly raised electricity bills. The agreement not only relieves the pocketbooks of Sonorans, but also contributes to a more efficient management of energy consumption in the state.

This achievement is part of the Sonora Sustainable Energy Plan, a program that seeks to position the state as a leader in sustainable development. One of the flagship projects of this plan is the “Rafael Galván” Photovoltaic Plant in Puerto Peñasco, considered the largest in Latin America. With a total projected investment of 1,685 million dollars, this solar plant will not only generate up to 1 GW of electricity, but will also prevent the emission of 1.4 million tons of carbon dioxide, a fundamental step in the fight against climate change.

The impact of this project translates into direct benefits for 160,800 homes, and its development reinforces the commitment of the Durazo government to the transition to clean energy. The plant, currently in its second phase, is an emblem of Sonoran efforts to decarbonize the economy and reduce dependence on traditional energy sources.

Alfonso Durazo reiterated that the combination of innovative energy projects and fair tariff policies is key to improving the quality of life in Sonora, consolidating the state as an international benchmark in the implementation of renewable energies and in the defense of the family economy in the face of the challenges posed by climate change.