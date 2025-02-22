02/22/2025



Updated at 12:2:00 PM.





Alfonso Basterra, sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of his daughter Asunta in September 2013 in Santiago de Compostela, will be transferred to the Topas prison, in Salamanca, From the Teixeiro Penitentiary Center (La Coruña), where it has been internal for 11 years.

Change will occur At the request of Basterra himself After being authorized by the Prison Treatment Board and the authorization of the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions, according to sources consulted by Europa Press.

Alfonso Basterra was sentenced by the Provincial Court of La Coruña to 18 years in prison for the murder of his daughter Asunta, 12, whose body appeared on a forest track of Teo, near Santiago, in September 2013.

At the same penalty, the child’s mother was condemned, Rosario Porto, who took his life in Brieva’s prisonin November 2020. The convictions were ratified by the Superior Court of Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG) first and, subsequently, by the Supreme Court (TS).









A novel

A few weeks ago, the publication of Basterra’s first novel, entitled ‘Cito’, transcended by Vitruvio editions, and dedicated to the girl.

The novel It was written by Basterra from Teixeiro prison, And it tells “a love and heartbreak story”, through a doctor from a town located in Castilla y León, set in the rural in the 40s, “but with a magical vision.”

The publishing house has also reported that Basterra “continues to write a second part, and let literature help him in his day to day.”