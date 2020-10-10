Alfonsina Storni He had a life as hard as it was exciting. She lived marked by economic hardship, conditioned in childhood by her father’s alcoholism and forced to survive on her own since she was little. She was such a different girl that her mother saw qualities in her that were different from those of her brothers and she was the only one she attended.

Storni, also known by the pseudonyms Tao-Lao and Alfonsina, always recognized that she was a manly mind enclosed in a woman’s body that hurt to have been born a woman. Despite the love disappointments she suffered, considering sex a stigma, her nervousness to paranoia and the depressions she suffered, she dedicated her life to fighting against the disadvantages and discrimination of women with a prolific work as a writer and also as a journalist.

Alfonsina Storni Martignoni He was born in Capriasca, Switzerland, on May 29, 1892, although there are not a few who place the date of his birth on May 22. Daughter of Italian-Swiss parents, she was born there almost by accident, since Alfonsina’s mother, Paulina, was a teacher, and her father, Alfonso, had started a business years before that produced soft drinks, ice and beer in San Juan, Argentina, which allowed them to occupy a prestigious place in Argentine society in the first years of marriage. However, the economic hardships began and the father began to drink and neglect the business, so the family doctor suggested a vacation, so the couple, already with two children, went to Switzerland.

When Alfonsina was four years old, the family returned to Argentina, first to San Juan and then, in 1901, to Rosario. Seven years later they had their fourth child, Hildo, with whom Alfonsina developed a maternal affection. But despite so much change of residence, the family always survived with great financial difficulties.

At the age of 12, Alfonsina wrote her first poem, marked by the sadness of the life she sees around her and centered on death. He left it under his mother’s pillow to read, and the next morning, his mother, annoyed, scolds him, explaining that life is sweet.

In those years, Alfonsina’s mother tried to run a private school with 50 children, but the father decided that it was better to run a small cafe where little Storni served and washed. Everything failed and conditions worsened when the father died in 1906.

Alfonsina Storni She decides that she has to survive by herself and at the age of 14 she moves to Coronda to study Teaching. She works in a cap company, in an oil company and also as a caretaker in a school, but the money she has left after paying the pension does not give her to live and she makes trips to Rosario to sing in a theater as a showgirl. When they discover her work as a singer, Alfonsina thinks about committing suicide by throwing herself into the river. However, the following year she obtained the title of rural teacher and that fall she worked in a school in Rosario, which she even managed to direct, but her nervous breakdowns forced her to leave work.

As she is already clear about her vocation as a writer, she publishes her first verses in magazines Rosario world Y Monkeys and cuties, but at the same time she suffers her first love disappointment with a married man, 24 years older than her, and who also makes her pregnant. Alfonsina, ashamed, takes refuge in Buenos Aires but decides to have the son she has inside and at 20 she gives birth to Alejandro.

The first book of Alfonsina Storni It was published in 1916, when she was a poor, single mother, without adequate contacts, and considered unattractive by the standards of the time. Five hundred copies were published for 500 pesos. His following works, The sweet hurt (1918), Irremediably (1919), and Languor (1920) express their frustrations with stereotypes of women. Precisely in the latter he proclaimed in one of the verses: “Lord, my son, let me not be born a man.”

In the work You want me white expresses his discontent with the Hispanic American man who wants women to be pure. Or in Little man talks about the prison that women can feel for relationships with men. Storni spoke on behalf of many women in suggesting that relationships between men and women be intellectual and more balanced. She urged the government to give the vote to women and wrote articles and essays on women’s rights. The newspaper The nation from Buenos Aires published several of his articles that he wrote under a pseudonym and became part of a group of writers, poets, artists and musicians of the time who together visited La Peña, a restaurant where Alfonsina recited his poetry.

In 1920 Alfonsina Storni won the First Municipal Prize for Poetry and the Second National Prize for Literature for Languor. In 1921, the Labardén Municipal Children’s Theater created a position for her and in 1923 she became a Reading and Declamation teacher at the Escuela Normal de Lenguas Vivas. Shortly after, he obtained a chair at the National Music and Declamation.

Without stopping to write, his works Ocher (1925) and Love Poems (1926) express female resentment towards the man who simply seeks comfort. Compared to her previous works, these are more cynical and ironic poems that express her increasingly scathing attitude towards men.

Her recurring trips to Uruguay brought her closer to colleagues such as Juana de Ibarbourou and Horacio Quiroga, with whom she maintained a deep friendship, and in the 1930s she met another of her references in Europe: Federico García Lorca.

In the summer of 1935 Alfonsina discovered that she had breast cancer. Bathing in the sea, a strong and high wave hit her in the chest feeling a very strong pain and losing consciousness. He discovered a lump on his chest that had not been noticed so far. She was operated on and, although it was thought to be a benign tumor, it actually had ramifications, so the mastectomy left her with large physical and emotional scars.

If Alfonsina had always suffered from depression, neurosis, paranoia and nervous breakdowns, the symptoms of mental illness flared up and she retreated, avoiding her friends. His character changed and he no longer visited anyone. She could not admit her physical limitations, she wanted to live but did not accept the treatments imposed by the doctors, she did not allow her son to kiss her and she washed her hands with alcohol before approaching him or cooking.

A year and a half after her friend Quiroga committed suicide in 1937 and tormented by loneliness, Alfonsina Storni she began to call the sea in her poems and spoke about the embrace of the sea and the glass house waiting for her there in the background. In 1938 he revealed to his son that the cancer had reached his throat and that he refused to undergo surgery again. On October 18, he took a train to Mar del Plata and stayed in a small hotel. Wrote the poem I’m going to sleep on October 20 and on the 22nd he sent it to the editorial The nation. While the public was reading her poem, she committed suicide on La Perla beach in Mar del Plata in the early morning of October 25, when she was 46 years old.

There are two versions of the suicide of Alfonsina Storni: one of romantic overtones, which says that he went slowly into the sea, and another, the most supported by researchers and biographers, which states that he jumped into the waters from a breakwater.

His suicide inspired the song Alfonsina and the sea, by Ariel Ramírez and Félix Luna, which has been performed by countless Spanish-speaking musicians, highlighting the version by Mercedes Sosa and that by Chabuca Granda. From 1996 to 2010, the actress Amelia Bence, who was a student of Storni at the Labardén Children’s Theater, performed her in various theaters in Latin America with the play Alfonsina, the sea and me, which interspersed music and poetry.

Several streets are named after him in towns in Argentina, for example in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Saavedra, in the Paso Piedras de Junín neighborhood, in Rosario, in Concepción in Uruguay and, of course, in Mar del Plata, where there is even a monument in the beach. His remains are buried in the Chacarita cemetery and his poetic and theatrical work is his best legacy, both for its originality and relevance and for its postmodernist style that culminated in some avant-garde work.