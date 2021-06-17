On October 25, 1938 he committed suicide Alfonsina Storni throwing himself into the sea from the breakwater of the Argentine Club of Women of Mar del Plata. Tragic Cinderella, she lost a shoe before jumping, a moccasin that is the footwear of modern women: in her flat heel she lays down all coquetry to ensure speed on the march through the city while saving on laces, that element that not always the meager pocket of the poor, manages to replace.

She is remembered playing the trick on the hotel Castelar, breaking her nails against the rustic tables of the Genoa where he was going with the magazine band U.S –In that case, shoes to go out with a reel heel, a hat in the shape of a spittoon –going to the doctor with Quinquela Martin. She is associated with a larval feminism, with a poetry of a female in heat, but calm in the recitations of the hall. In fact, she was an avant-garde whose poetry concealed the immensity of her journalistic work. Critic and poet Delfina Muschietti it is perhaps the one who has best ridden Alfonsina of the clichés that want her to be romantic and pedagogical, or suicidal and genderless. She was the one who best exposed the complex operations of those texts where the conflict between “a begging voice” and another “wolf” are producing an experimental tone and at the same time capable of obtaining unprecedented popular resonances.

Editorial policy, it can be said, is not innocent of the removal, for decades, of Alfonsina’s essays and articles from public life: it was necessary to preserve it within the crystallized figures of women in culture: the crazy woman, the whore, the suicidal, the baby, the teacher. For that, only poems and myth were needed.

Alfonsina Storni.

Feminist without statements, or with strategic statements to the contrary (“I think that the feminism It is the career of the unsuccessful ”), –trade of the weak in a time without vote or the right to exist beyond normalism–, Alfonsina became vice president of the Feminist Committee of Santa Fe and member of the Commission for Women’s Rights 1919, and defended Elvira D’Aurizio, a woman who had killed in court the father of her natural child who refused to recognize him, a fact that was endorsed by the judge: “It has always been easy to notice that the Argentine spirit tends to protect the individual to the detriment of society that it integrates it: everything, in our country, betrays the unforeseen and sensual individualism, running over the law to benefit a man, an institution, any created interest ”.

Far from benefiting as a female exception, Alfonsina spoke with other Lilith of her time: the socialist Carolina muzzili and the anarchist Salvadora Medina Onrubia de Botana.



Alfonsina Storni.

Alfonsina’s journalistic texts did not match the tormented and neo-Russian soul of the Erdosain from Roberto Arlt nor with the specular geometries of the puritan Jorge Luis Borges that he called her “little comadrita”, which is like saying compadrito in a maternal code. And if you did not dare to call that Avoid it was because he found it unspeakable after having sent a Mrs. Leonor Contrera to the Good Shepherd prison. Alfonsina is dark in front of the martinfierista avant-garde that raises as a vestal to Norah langewhose mother forbids kissing indoors. Once, a visiting Alfonsina let herself be stolen a kiss by Horacio Quiroga while the two fulfilled the pledge of kissing each of the faces of a watch in duet without touching their lips. Delfina Muschietti confronts her with Borges under the subtitle of Storni 1, Borges 0 published by Radar Libros on August 6, 2000. I quote: “When the despised signature of the Storni concurs with that of Borges in the same literary magazine, it turns out that the text of it conforms much more clearly to the avant-garde program than the poem signed by the pensive male who seems to be concerned with feelings (the “tricks” that move in the verses of the “girls”) also arranged in classic stanzas of four lines in which hendecasyllables and Alexandrines alternate and, more traditionally still, eneasyllables and decasyllables. Alfonsina’s poem, on the other hand, has a totally irregular arrangement: a long series of verses without stanza structure or irregular rhythmic pattern. Written in free and fragmentary verse, it approaches the colloquial and prosaic language ”.

Even among the men, but without her finding in any of them a symmetrical love that she could recognize as such, odd among women, it was the she-wolf, the Stray sheep, the one that does not have money to buy stockings. When she dies, not only is she still an uneven woman, but she is missing a breast. In his final poem “I’m going to sleep”, which he sends to La Nación, he seems to allow himself a little revenge; She, who waited so long, makes us wait: “Ah, an order, / if he calls again on the phone / you tell him not to insist, I’ve left.” But Alejandro Alfonso Storni, the witness, will end up suggesting that it is a mistake. That “he” is from Jocasta. Or it is a secret that escapes your testimony.

“On October 18, 1938,” her son Alejandro told me, “I accompanied her to the station Constitution, where she embarked for Mar del Plata. I did not want it to be because she had left me a series of commissions where I had to be very clumsy not to realize that I was not going to see her again: for example, orders to collect her salaries and some verses published in La Nation on October 16. But I did not receive his salary or mine. Imagine what to think of someone who leaves you an order to collect January’s salary. My mother was a person of great character. What she said was what it was worth. It was not possible to say to him: “But if you are going to be back here.” I knew I was not going to be back. I cried all night ”.

In the texts of AlfonsinaIn his legend, there is always an excess of coercion: poverty, the difficulties of living without being an “ox breed”.



Alfonsina Storni.

In the case of the motive for his suicide – a incurable illness– it would be nothing more than an opportunity, suicide itself, an act of sovereignty that the sister with her friend Quiroga dying in their senses because fear rots more, as he told him in a poem when he could no longer read it. She, without a husband – never a partner of any male in a lasting and public team, had a serial suicide with Lugones and Quiroga, that is, she joined, subtracting herself.

Alfonsina takes revenge against that inescapable melee with others and the world, anticipating metastasis with a gesture. And that sovereignty It draws her out of the smallness of someone who fears pain, degradation, the impossibility of being desired, above all it excludes her from “feminine” suicide, based on love and the loss of beauty. If he says in his last letter “I threw myself into the sea” and not “I kill myself”, it is because his gesture aims more at winning at hand and escaping his impartiality than at ending the unbearable.

There was an Alfonsina who committed suicide in Mar del Plata on October 25, 1938. The other Alfonsina will continue to emerge in poems and etchings guarded by new critical generations until she can return to him. Roberto Arlt with a firm fist of a normalista the cross in the jaw that he requested for literature, and, incidentally, embocársela Borges.

