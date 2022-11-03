Home page World

“Alfons Schuhbeck is at fault,” his lawyers said through a spokesman. © Matthias Balk/dpa

Alfons Schuhbeck faces three years and two months in prison after being convicted of tax evasion. The star chef doesn’t want to just accept this punishment – at least for the time being.

Munich – Star chef Alfons Schuhbeck appeals after being sentenced to three years and two months in prison for tax evasion. “Alfons Schuhbeck is guilty, but wants to be able to understand the sentence on the basis of the written reasons for the judgment,” his lawyers said through a spokesman. Against this background, the 73-year-old asked his lawyers to appeal against the district court’s judgment on Thursday – the last day of the deadline.

A spokesman for the District Court of Munich I confirmed that “a fax with an appeal was received”. The court of appeal is the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe, which must then assess the decision of the regional court.

Wants to make up for the damage

Schuhbeck left it open in the statement whether this would really happen: “Should the written reasons support the district court’s decision, I will ask my lawyers to withdraw the appeal in case of doubt,” he said accordingly. “Until then, I will not relax in my efforts to repair the damage as far as possible.”

The district court of Munich I had sentenced Schuhbeck to three years and two months in prison for tax evasion on Thursday last week. At such a level, parole is no longer possible. According to the court, the prominent chef had smuggled around 2.3 million euros past the tax authorities. According to a spokeswoman, the public prosecutor’s office does not want to appeal the verdict.

After the judgment in the kitchen

Immediately after the verdict last week, Schuhbeck had already sought distraction at work. After the day of the trial, he went into the kitchen of his “Südtiroler Stuben”. “Cooking,” they said. The trial and the verdict would have taken him right. “It is positive that he received a lot of encouragement from his environment via news.”

On Thursday evening he wants to be on stage in Munich’s “Teatro”, which is no longer called “Schuhbeck’s Teatro”. Schuhbeck wants to make up for the damage in full, which Mr. Schuhbeck has worked tirelessly on over the past few days, his lawyers said.

But he shouldn’t be as busy as he was before his trial, because his conviction already had professional consequences for him: Schuhbeck’s career as a TV chef is on hold for the time being. After the Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR) had removed programs with him from the program, ZDF also announced that he would no longer appear on the show “Die Küchenschlacht” for the time being. dpa