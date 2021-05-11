Rarely Alfon Gonzalez, Celta B player, will have lamented so much of a mistake. The end of La Mancha I was going to enter Eduardo Coudet’s call, but he was late for the appointment to take a PCR test and he will not be able to be at Chacho’s disposal to face tomorrow Getafe. This setback increases the headaches of the Argentine coach, who has eight other casualties for this game: Rubén Blanco, Sergio Álvarez, Emre Mor, Renato Tapia, Jose Fontán, Jeison Murillo, Néstor Araújo and Facundo Ferreyra.

Juveniles Brais Rodríguez, Hugo Sotelo and Gael Alonso They complete a squad of 20 players. Coudet ironized in the press conference prior to the meeting with the Madrid team on the setback starring Alfon, remembering that the same thing happened to another Celta footballer (Emre Mor):

Getafe: “He is a needy and very tough opponent, we already know his way of playing. We are at home and we can do things well. Getafe has been working for a long time, which has been respecting the idea of ​​its coach, and has confidence in what he does. It is a difficult, physical team that constantly shrinks and has short lines. He is a difficult rival for everyone in LaLiga ”.

Irruption of homegrown players: “Not that there are more or less than I thought. We are in a different scenario, because of everything we are experiencing, and that causes that there is no closeness with the subsidiary. We always try to see who are the best to help. I don’t look at nationalities, I don’t look at ages… the one who is the best is going to have a chance to play ”.

Europe: “As long as I am in charge of the team we will continue to focus on the closest objective, the closest rival, and now it is Getafe. We have to concentrate purely and exclusively on this match.

Alfon’s PCR: “The PCR clinic moves a lot. We had summoned Alfon, but he did not arrive on time for the appointment to take the test. The clinic must be moved because it is the second time that has happened to us ”.

Hands and VAR: “They have explained the regulation to us again and it also concerns the referee’s interpretation. Regardless of whether it hits or not, then you depend on what the referee interprets. Sometimes you have to fall in favor, and sometimes not. By relying on an interpretation there is no tacit concept. Before any hand was a penalty, but now the support is often not a penalty, unless it is far outside the player’s line. We try to keep updating ourselves so as not to protest a ruling that has no discussion. It seems to me that every time we are going to interpret it better. Personally, it’s something that I don’t like because it still depends on the interpretation. It is going to be very difficult and controversial constantly. It is not going to end anymore. Sometimes I hear that out there you train to shoot at the opponent’s hand and I tell you that at the speed that football is going, if someone aims at the defender’s hand it is very good ”.