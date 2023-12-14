“Basically I'm a calm person, I've always behaved well, I don't tell you anything. The investigation? I don't comment on articles published in newspapers. How do I feel? What do you want me to tell you, I'm a calm person”. So at Adnkronos Salute Sergio Alfieri, the Pope's surgeon who, according to what was reported in La Stampa, is being investigated by the Capitoline prosecutor's office for forgery of a public document after a complaint presented in recent months.

“Professor Alfieri is certain that he has always operated in full compliance with the rules. We know nothing about the merits of the matter other than what we learned from press reports. And we have never received any objections or warnings from the Prosecutor's Office.” So at Adnkronos Carlo Bonzano assisting Sergio Alfieri.

“When we are put in a position to know the hypothesized charges and the elements on which they are assumed to be based, as always, we will have an attitude of full collaborative loyalty with the judicial authority in order to clarify each profile as soon as possible,” underlines the criminal lawyer .