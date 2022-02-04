On January 31, 2022, he died Alfieri Maseratione of the descendants of the founders of the namesake brand now controlled by the multinational group Stellantis. Son of Ernesto, the youngest of the Maserati brothers and one of the creators of the OSCA adventure after the sale of Maserati to Adolfo Orsi, he passed away at the age of 84 after a brief illness.

“Curious and acute spirit, which has been able to keep alive the memory of Ernesto and the history of the automobile“, Reads the obituary published online by Alfieri Maserati, namesake of the talented driver who died in 1932. He was a great connoisseur of the history of motoring and brought his skills, experience and much of his time to the service of ASI too. , Automotoclub Storico Italiano. He also remembered FIVA, the international federation of vintage vehicles, as a member for several years of the Technical and Cultural Commission.

This is the memory of FIVA: “With a passion for authenticity and truth, Alfieri Maserati wrote some important articles about his family, full of unknown but always well documented details, for the ASI magazine La Manovella. In his Turin home he kept an impressive archive and was reconstructing, in the smallest details, the history of the Maserati brothers and the founding fathers: Alfieri, Bindo, Ettore and Ernesto. In the Museum of Industrial Heritage in Bologna he has set up a section dedicated to the Maserati brothers. An engineer himself, he was involved in the industrial landscape by participating in the management of OSCAthe company founded in 1947 by Bindo, Ettore and Ernesto, and which produced high quality sports models whose main feature was a small but powerful displacement, capable of competing with superior category cars“.

After the end of the period in OSCA, which ended with the closure of the company, in 1967, Alfieri Maserati continued his activity as a designer on his own, while maintaining a keen interest in the historical reconstruction of the two brands he was fond of. helping collectors restore their cars.

(cover image: Mario De Rosa / FIVA)