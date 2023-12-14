Sergio Alfieri, investigated by the Nas for false presences in the operating room. Not just a few isolated cases

The situation becomes more complicated Sergio Alfierithe hospital surgeon Twins who operated twice Pope francesco. The doctor is accused of false public document. The investigators: “You took advantage of yours dual role of controller and controlled“. Many, too many suspicious interventions. Over 100 over a period of more than two years”even eight at the same time“. Interventions – we read in La Stampa – made by multiple hands but which in the minutes are always signed and drawn up by Professor Sergio Alfieri. More or less invasive interventions with different timing and levels of difficulty but all carried out in the operating block of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome between dedicated rooms to intramoenia activity (i.e. for a fee) and those for National Health Service. There were many sick people who entered the darkness of anesthesia certain of ending up in the hands of those who operated on the Pope but instead it wasn't always like this.

As, perhaps – continues La Stampa – happened on 5 December last year, when Sergio Alfieri was busy in the operating room, that same morninguntil lunch time, to discuss the health budget with the general management with all the heads of the operating units. At least this is explained by the stories and attested by the signatures present in the operating register. But now all this complex surgical activity has ended up under the magnifying glass of the Nas carabinieri investigators, who in recent weeks have seized dozens of medical records in the administrative offices of the Roman hospital.

Last night in an interview with Tg1 he explained his point of view, underlining that he works “from morning to evening, from 7.15am to 9pm. I will continue my life as always, I'm only sorry for my children, for Gemelli and for the Pope. They put a photo of him in a wheelchair next to me and I didn't think it was right.” Meanwhile, the investigators let slip some indiscretions: “He took advantage of the double role of controller and controlled, because in addition to being the primary it is also the head of the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences abdominal and endocrine metabolic. In fact, he is the one who has to monitor the doctors in the sector, but at the same time he is one of those monitored and, apparently, he got carried away“.

