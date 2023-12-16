The Rome prosecutor's office collects documents and testimonies on the head doctor's operating activity

“You may be present in an operating room at Gemelli in Rome and at the same time be in the hospital courtyard at the Pope's mass for the sixtieth anniversary of the Faculty of Medicine? And again, on two other occasions, being elsewhere even further away, once in Milan 570 kilometers away and on another occasion, 414 kilometers away on the island of Elba?”

Questions asked by the Press, according to which the Rome prosecutor's office is investigating “to shed light on the hypothesis that Professor Sergio Alfieri – the surgeon who twice operated on Pope Francis' abdomen – signed the attendance register in the operating room when in reality he was not there. For this suspicion he was investigated for forgery of a public document.”

As La Stampa reports, “under the lens of the investigators are the movements of the doctor, head of the Department of Medical and Surgical Abdominal and Endocrine Metabolic Sciences of the Gemelli Polyclinic, on days in which he should have operated”. Alfieri's defense also appears in the Turin newspaper: “I am very calm and convinced of the correctness with which I act. I work as a team and operate only in the central part, while I don't stop to suture the stitches”.

La Stampa also offers a background story in which it is claimed that “in the corridors of the Sacred Palaces the affair caused embarrassment”. A quote from a high prelate is reported: “The first reaction I had, and perceived, was a mixture of amazement and bitterness. But this does not mean drawing hasty conclusions: we must wait for the end of the investigations. Also because Pope Francis himself he is the first who claims to be, and shows himself to be, absolutely guaranteeist, fighting at the same time against any type of “corruption”. As we know him, he would not allow himself to be condemned prematurely, even more so with an external investigation Vatican State. Of course, if the accusations prove to be true, it will be a disappointment.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

