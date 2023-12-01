Real Murcia has two important casualties for the clash that will be played this Sunday at the Nuevo Colombino against Recreativo de Huelva (4:00 p.m.). Carrillo due to suspension and Isi Gómez due to injury, two of the five players with the most minutes this season, will not be in Pablo Alfaro’s fourth game at the helm of the Grana team.

The striker’s loss will theoretically be covered by Rodri Ríos, although it remains to be seen which players he will be surrounded by. Guarrotxena, Arturo Molina and Pedro León are the clearest options to be at the top, and even more so seeing the progression of Carlos Rojas since the arrival of Alfaro. In fact, the 21-year-old winger has barely played 34 minutes with the Aragonese coach.

For the midfield, everything indicates that Pina will be the one to accompany Imanol Alonso as long as Alfaro does not bet on three midfielders and also includes Montoro in the equation, who started the first three games and then faded away. At the back, Marc Baró returns after serving a suspension, while Rofino and José Ruiz are still not at one hundred percent. Sergio Santos, on the other hand, will be a doubt until match day. “Those who start in Huelva have to be one hundred percent, the competition demands it from us,” said Pablo Alfaro, who will give the list this Saturday before traveling.

In addition to the physical level, Murcia must recover emotionally: «We are sore on a mental level, the last 1-4 hurt us. We have talked and analyzed what happened and we are already looking at Huelva. No one can be in a comfort zone; We have to work differently because it doesn’t work that way. We have to show a much better version,” warned the Real Murcia coach.