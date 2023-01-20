Jalisco.- The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro assures that his counterpart from Zacatecas, David Monreal, does not receive his calls.

The Jalisco president affirms that has tried to communicate with Monreal on several occasions to coordinate security strategies on the borders of both states, but the calls do not link.

“I don’t know what happens with the governor, I don’t want to generate controversy because it is what we least need right now is to generate noise. But I looked for it and had no luck; I did not find it nor did I have an answer, I do not know the reasons”, Alfaro assured for El Occidental.

He added that he recently tried to contact Monreal to coordinate search actions to locate the four young men from Jalisco who disappeared in Zacatecas on December 25 and were recently found dead.

However, he did not receive an answer, since the calls simply do not connect or the representative of the neighboring state does not respond.

Alfaro Ramírez acknowledged that there is a security situation in the limits of Jalisco with other statesfor which he stressed that it is a reality that has to be dealt with.

He emphasized that coordinated work is maintained with the Government of the Republic and the Sedena to address the security situation on the borders with other entities.

(With information from El Occidental)