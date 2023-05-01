He Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfarodisclosed that the bodies of the 18 deceased people and the wounded will be transferred to Guadalajara.

The transfer will be made in coordination with the Jalisco Emergency Medical Care System (Samuj), the Government of Nayarit, the government of Tlajomulco and Civil Protection of Jalisco, the use of a helicopter for said operation.

The dead and injured were traveling in a tourist bus that left Tlajomulco bound for Guayabitos and crashed on federal highway 200 to Puerto Vallarta, near Nayarit.

The accident occurred at kilometer 60 in Compostela, Nayarit. According to information from the SSPC, the truck fell into a ravine after overturning.

Although the injured are already receiving medical attention, they will be transferred to Guadalajara to improve their medical care by taking them to larger hospital facilities.

The mayor of Guadalajara, Pablo Lemus, said that the Zeus helicopter of the Guadalajara Police flew to Nayarit in order to transfer a minor to receive medical attention in Guadalajara, “we are going to give all our support to the families affected by the terrible accident this morning,” he said lemus.

He added that the aircraft will land at the Amado Nervo Auditorium in Tepic and there Civil Protection and Firefighters personnel from Guadalajara will attend to the victims of the accident.

“We ask the families affected by the tragic accident this morning to contact us to provide them with all the support they need, we will be attentive to help them and accompany them in these difficult times,” said Lemus.