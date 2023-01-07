Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The government of Jalisco and that of Nuevo León put together a joint work agenda for 2023 with the aim of “continuing to generate investment, jobs and development”.

“The two locomotives of the national economy We are going to coordinate and support each other to continue generating investment, jobs and development”, Enrique Alfaro communicated through social networks.

Enrique Alfaro and Samuel García agreed that The next business meeting will be the first week of March in Jalisco.

The Jalisco president stated that at the business meeting the The main issue will be how states will take advantage of nearshoring opportunities.” and the reorganization of the supply chain in the world.

Finally, Alfaro assured that he will witness the Monterrey vs. Chivas match, after having breakfast with machaca con huevo, a northern dish.

