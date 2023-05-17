Angelino Alfano returns to politics. Here’s what his new role will be

Angelino Alfano could soon return to politics, with an unprecedented role of diplomatic. Silvio’s former loyalist Berlusconiin fact – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – last Thursday he was received at Palazzo Chigi by the undersecretary to the presidency Alfredo Mantuan. The former deputy premier is currently president of the group San Donato, the private healthcare giant in Lombardy. But also a partner in the law firm Bonelli. As well as president of Asm, the Gavio group company that manages the Turin-Milan motorway. The former minister also has a weighty role in long S.

The reason of the meeting with the exponent of the Meloni government – continues the fact – however, he resides in the presidency of the De Gasperi Foundation. A center of candies which unites the Italian politics to the Vatican. Alfano’s goal is to get accredited with the incumbent government and become the connecting ring between the executive and a relevant part of the Catholic world, says a government official who asks the newspaper for anonymity. Alfano would therefore stand for return to politics with a decisive role in this delicate phase at an international level, given that the Dad he is also engaged in a complicated mediation between Ukraine And Russia to stop the war.

