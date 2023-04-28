The new life of Angelino Alfano

“I haven’t given interviews for five years”. This laconic sentence delivered via WhatsApp is enough to make it clear that Angelino Alfano has already decided for some time what his new life should be: no longer a politician in the spotlight, but a member of the boards of directors of large companies, with little exposure, which allow him to ensure a peaceful future, in the circles “that count” and without the earthquakes of politics. But how did the transformation take place? of one of the very few survivors of Berlusconi, capable of embodying – perhaps last – the authentic Christian Democrat spirit?



Born in Agrigento in 1970, Alfano was first among Berlusconi’s most loyal allies, which led him to fill the role of Keeper of Seals from 2008 to 2011. Then a progressive estrangement culminating in the phrase “he doesn’t have the quid” with which Berlusconi branded his now ex dolphin. From there the exit from PdL to land in the ranks of the Nuovo Centro Destra, which he founded, and from there the conclusion of his political career in Popular Alternative.

Meanwhile twice Interior Minister, first with Enrico Letta, then with Matteo Renzi. Then the experience at the Farnesina during the executive signed by Paul Gentiloni. It is precisely at Foreign Affairs that Alfano understands that his political experience is over but that a much more interesting one is about to begin as a man of relationships and power. “It’s not like Di Maio” they taunt in the buildingsthe Milanese where Alfano promptly moved.

And in fact, unlike your ex-colleague at the Farnesina, Alfano seems to be much more “smart”. More: according to a very reliable source, “he knows the administrative machinery, he knows his way around and he is also an intelligent man. He will never want to be CEO, but will continue to move between presidencies and board of directors. In short, few hassles, many connections and salaries with several zeros”. Not bad, right?



