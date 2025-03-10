The Movistar cube screens, those of the Nestlé headquarters, those of the Studers of Sport TV, those of the Reference Center of the University of Greenwich and the Mosque of Córdoba, those of the set of news Tele5 or those of News Four. All are company products Rociana (Huelva) Professional Media Technologies SLU, which operates with the Alfalite trademark and that is the only European company that manufactures LED screensnewly designated candidate for SME of the year in Spain.

Alfalite was founded in 2006 by Jesús Cabreraand currently has half a hundred workers. 40% of your business is in international markets (your screens are in USA, Japan, Taiwan, Arab Emirates or Singapore or Angola), with the aim of increasing sales abroad even reaching Australia.

Where are your large format LED screens? In soccer stadiums, concerts, events, television sets, large corporations, museums, or in the Batlló house… Institutions such as Senate Spanish, national and foreign television, singers such as Alejandro Sanz and Laura Pausini, signatures like BBVA or Santander and Nestlé, and producers like the American White tie ProductionsGiant of entertainment in great events in that country.

Large alfalite LED screens are used as a high resolution background for Televisió setsn, with which the feed presenters interact to better explain the news. The same is done with their screens in television programs from countries as diverse as Germany and Angola or the coating of large stands, advertising or cinematographic spaces.

SME of the year

For this SME of the Year award convened by the Chamber of Commerce of Spain and Banco de Santander competes with Aerolaser System, SLdedicated to technology and geospatial services in Las Palmas; LOLA CASADEMUNT, SL., Fashion firm in Barcelona; Master Battery, SLAutonomous Energy Production and Distribution Company in Madrid; and Multivize Computing, SLquantum software developer in Gipuzkoa.

In addition to the National SME of the Year award, four will be delivered Accésits:

In the category of Internationalization The finalists are: Aluminum ships, SL (Segovia), aluminum boat manufacturer; Sun spices, SL (Cáceres), spice transformative; Global Metwire Injection (Cantabria), manufacturer of encapsulated for Foundions, and Plymag, SL (Alicante), producer of bioestimulants and biological products.

In the category of Innovation and digitalization Duponte – Research and Development, SL (Sevilla), Center for Research and Development of Medicine and Genetics will compete; Photovoltaic generations of La Mancha (Toledo), specialized in photovoltaic solar energy facilities; Neos Surgery, SL (Gipuzkoa), developer of implants for neurosurgery and cardiotoral surgery, and Mycheftool (Girona), creator of a software for the integrated management of restoration establishments.

The second of Training and employment It will be disputed Aldakin, SL, (Navarra), a company that develops services for the installation and improvement of industrial processes; Industrias Maxi, SA (Valladolid), an engineering that designs, manufactures and assembles equipment and special machinery; Analytical instrumentation, SA (Barcelona), advisor and developer of scientific instrumentation, and sapia projects and maintenance, SL (Balearic Islands), parks manufacturer and recreational areas.

Finalist companies for the National Procésit of Sustainable SME They are: A&B Biotechnology Laboratories, SA (Álava), Developer of Chemical and Biological Cleaning and Maintenance; Afamsa (Pontevedra), fish oil transformer; Jumadi SL (Granada), supplier of products and professional hygiene equipment; and Sleep Star One, SL (Madrid), a hotel company.