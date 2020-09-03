Alfajores are an Argentine national icon, but the reality is that they came from Spain, and more specifically from their Arab heritage, whose grounds in al-Andalus left pearls like these sweet morsels that now cannot be missed on the other side of the Atlantic. The dulce de leche, on the other hand, was something for the Argentine sweet tooth, which in addition to shaping it into a sandwich –two layers of dough with the filling inside, and sometimes the topping outside– added inside a filling of that sugary elaboration that they like so much.

There is the traditional alfajor, that of a lifetime, and from it a wide selection of varieties that include baths with different chocolates or glazes, filled with fruits or mousses. Although the fetish of the South American country is the dulce de leche alfajor, no original recipes or nonsense. This Argentine version reminds little or nothing of those made today in Spain for Christmas –especially in some areas of Murcia and Andalusia–, where almond paste combined with honey and walnuts is not lacking.

It will not surprise you to know that they are also eaten in other countries such as Uruguay, Peru, Mexico and Venezuela, and that each one makes their version as they please. The same happens in the different regions of Argentina, because the truth is that the alfajor is enough for a lot: there are also gluten-free, with excellent results. Of course, you can make the dulce de leche homemade without any problem; It will be less canonical but much easier if you use the grandmother’s trick of putting a pot of condensed milk to cook.

Ingredients

For a pot of alfajores

1.5 teaspoons baking powder

Lemon zest

1/2 pot of dulce de leche

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Beat the icing sugar with the butter at room temperature and add the egg yolks one by one. Add the lemon zest to the cream and add the flours and yeast. Make a ball with the dough – if it is very dry you can add a few drops of milk, and if it is sticky a little more flour, it will depend on the flour you use -, film it and leave it to rest in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Roll out the dough and cut with a pasta cutter pieces of the diameter you want, I made different sizes. Place the alfajores on a parchment paper in the baking tray and bake for approximately 12 minutes, they do not have to get brown. Let cool on a rack. Fill them when they are very cold with the dulce de leche and top it off with a little grated coconut or even granola mixed with almond slices: a personal touch.

