World champion and Olympic vice-champion of taekwondo, Abdoulrazak Alfaga, 26, is now aiming for the gold medal next summer in Tokyo to become the first Olympic champion of his country, one of the poorest in the world.

Hidden Taekwondoist

If you are not a fan of martial arts, the name might not mean much to you. But in Niger, “Alfa”, 26, is THE champion who thrills a whole people. Nothing however predisposed the young Abdoulrazak Alfaga to become a star of Taekwondo. As a child, his parents forbade him to practice this combat sport, his father having been marked by the death of a cousin, victim of a heart attack after training. During a stay with his uncle in Benin, the latter puts him back there without saying anything to his parents. Back in Niger, he continues to face opposition from his mother who confiscates his outfit. He will therefore practice in secret until the age of 16 and will even participate in competitions.

When I won medals, I hid them so my mother wouldn’t see them Abdoulrazak Alfaga, Nigerien Taekwondo champion to AFP

But in 2011, his mother learned that he was selected by the national team. She ends up giving him the green light on one condition: “OK, but you can’t afford to make a mistake.“

International champion

Alfaga broke onto the international scene from 2012 and won gold at the African Games three years later at the age of 21. With an exceptional physique (2.07 m for 98 kg), very assiduous in training, the sportsman sees his performances supported by the Nigerien State which finances his training in Friedrichschafen, in the south of Germany.

Initially aiming for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, he burned the steps and won his ticket for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. In the tournament over 80 kilos, he created a surprise in the semi-finals by beating the world No. 1. He narrowly misses the gold medal. It is a victory all the same that he dedicates to his parents deceased since. Now he is aiming for first place on the podium and wants to see his country become a world power in taekwondo.

Alfa explains the success of African countries, such as Mali, Gabon or the Ivory Coast of 2016 Olympic champion Cheick Cissé in this discipline, through social causes.