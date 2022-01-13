The retirement of Kimi Raikkonen from competitions, combined with the departure of Antonio Giovinazzi towards Formula E, meant that theAlfa Romeo rebuild its line-up in view of the 2022 world championship: in addition to the curious engagement of Valtteri Bottas, coming from a five-year experience at Mercedes, the other novelty has materialized with the promotion from Formula 2 of Guanyu Zhou, with the latter becoming the first Chinese driver of history to compete in a Formula 1 world championship. In this way, China has taken a further step into the world of Circus after the one already achieved in 2004, the season in which the first edition of the national GP was held on the Shanghai circuit. Furthermore, Zhou’s entry into the top flight has attracted the attention of several sponsor, both as regards the Chinese market and that belonging to the rest of the world, particularly in Europe.

Interviewed by gpfans.com on which commercial partners were most interested in the 22-year-old’s debut, Frédéric Vasseur, Alfa Romeo team principal, specified where the offers came from, as well as underlining the importance of Zhou’s debut for Formula 1: “The first sensation was that of going to the Chinese market – said the French manager – We had some contacts the day after the announcement, mostly from European companies who wanted to focus on the Chinese market. I think it will be a huge opportunity for F1, for every single team, and it will be a real ‘big bang’ for the whole system. We must take it as an opportunity for everyone, and we are pushing hard to improve in this area. However – he concluded – it should be emphasized that the final goal is always performance, avoiding all sorts of misunderstandings “. Confirming the great opportunities that the Asian market can reserve for the world of motorsport, there is also the consideration of the new president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who in the course of an interview underlined the top-tier role they must take in motorsport China and India due to their very high total number of inhabitants, estimated at 2.8 billion people.