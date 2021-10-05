Genoa – Alfa has always had a great deal of attention for videos. And also this time, for his new single, he did not contradict himself, releasing a work with images and magical atmospheres.

The videoclip of “Ci sarò”, produced and directed by Maxii Studio, is a revival of the vintage atmosphere in which the love story of a young couple of boys is told immersed in the beautiful park of Villa Durazzo Pallavicini in Genoa, in the Pegli district. A choice that offers something more to the video: the structure, its gardens and caves are real jewels.

On a serene sunny day, the cheerfulness and lightheartedness of their feeling becomes the protagonist of the narration and Alfa, intoning the notes of the song accompanied by the faithful acoustic guitar, participates in a game of chases and looks in which the promise of “I’ll be there” echoes in the background.

The single is dedicated to all the people who have always been there and to whom the singer-songwriter promises to be there in a future, however uncertain: “It is difficult to know who will be there for you in your time of need, but it is also difficult to know who will be there for you it will be you. I dedicate this song to anyone who has left me something in these last three years of life so full, I also hope to have transmitted something to you ».

After the release of his first album “Nord”, released in May, Alfa performed on the occasion of his birthday on a single live date, on August 21st at the Alpe Adria Arena in Lignano Sabbiadoro for the concert “Happy Birthday Alfa”, bringing songs from his repertoire to the stage. “Nord” represents for the artist a personal and professional journey that makes a stop between his desires and aspirations, as well as the destination point for the discovery of his own path, which he himself, for example, found in music, fighting shyness in wanting to hide their voice and gaining confidence with freestyle competitions in the alleys of Genoa. For the launch of his first album, the artist shot a video in which he performed live some songs taken from the album aboard a hot air balloon over the mountains of Trentino