The Spanish Grand Prix gave partial satisfaction in the house Alfa Romeo, once again the protagonist of a race weekend that was not entirely positive. After the test in Barcelona, ​​in fact, the Swiss team returns home with yet another placement in points of Valtteri Bottasbut fails to complete the job with Guanyu Zhou, stopped on lap 28 due to a technical problem of overheating in the power unit.

Apart from what happened to the young Chinese driver, however, there remains the great confirmation of the Finn in the top-10, missed only on the occasion of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, however, even in that case, due to a retirement linked to a problem of temperatures at the Ferrari engine that equips the C42. The former Mercedes in Barcelona even occupied positions in the podium area, only to be betrayed by a strategy that turned out to be not entirely correct: “We got some good points and we take home a lot of positive aspects – commented the number 77 after the race – Our pace was really remarkable throughout the race and it was great to be fighting with the big teams ahead of us. This shows the progress we are making and how the updates we have brought here seem to be working well. At the end, we have chosen to be aggressive and to take risks with strategyopting for two stops when everyone else did three: it didn’t pay off, because the life of the medium compound tires was a bit shorter than expected and we struggled in the end, but we still got a good result. Now I can’t wait to go to Monaco, where our car should be very good ”.

Completely different, however, the feelings of Zhou, who after the 10th place on his debut in Bahrain was no longer able to reconfirm himself in the points area, also collecting another KO after the one collected in the previous test in Miami: “It is disappointing to finish the race ahead of time for the second consecutive weekend, especially when we were potentially on the road to a good result – number 24 explained – we need to investigate the problem more deeply, both to understand exactly what happened and to prevent it from happening again, since it is damaging us a lot. Until the retirement, I was having a good race, fighting with the mid-table riders in front of me to get into the top ten. We hope for a better result in Monaco, also because it will be a very interesting weekend ”.