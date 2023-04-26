Last August, Alfa Romeo officially announced the conclusion of the partnership with the Sauber Formula 1 team that began in 2018. At the same time, the group’s top management confirmed their willingness to continue the path in the sports world, suggesting the two options on the table: an agreement with another Formula 1 team or a move to the Endurance world.

Eight months later the choice seems to have been made, and even if there are still no official announcements on the matter, everything indicates that the future of the ‘Biscione’ on the track will be the WEC.

The CEO of the Stellantis group, Carlos Tavares, is a big fan of Endurance racing, and his presence on the track in the last round of the WEC in Portimao did not escape his attention, following the Peugeot team, busy with the problematic debut of the 9X8.

Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo Photo by: Jean Philippe Learned See also F1 | War developments: has Red Bull already spent 75% of the budget?

Together with Tavares, the current CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, is also a great enthusiast of Endurance, so it is not surprising that the WEC scenario is familiar to the top of the group.

The Alfa Romeo project could benefit from the synergy with the Peugeot one, acquiring many components of the 9X8 already designed and developed. “Apart from the aerodynamic concept”, joked some insiders at Portimao, underlining the problems that the prototype of the French company is still experiencing.

However, this is not a program that will be structured in the short term. Rumors indicate the possible date of Alfa Romeo’s official entry into the WEC in 2025, but there is no precise information on this front.

The Peugeot 9X8 is the only Hypercar racing in the WEC without a rear wing Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

With regard to the partnership with Peugeot, there are those who argue that the French company can be joined (as happened in the era of Audi and Porsche, two manufacturers from the same group) and those who are instead convinced that Alfa Romeo could replace it in a sort relay race between the two manufacturers. It’s realistic to think that Alfa Romeo can focus on its own aerodynamic project, both to personalize its program and to optimize a technical package that is currently not producing the desired results.

For now everything is still linked to rumors, but soon there could be something more, or an official announcement. When? Here the ‘draughts’ are precise, and indicate the weekend in which the next Le Mans Classic will take place, ie from 29 June to 2 July next.