The Cassino manufacturing plant could be the home of new Alfa Romeo flagship which will arrive in 2027. The Lazio plant of the Stellantis group will in fact be crucial for the future of medium and large electrics with the integration on the lines of the Italian factory of the STLA Large platform. The announcement was made a few weeks ago by Carlos Tavares, with the Cassino site thus becoming the second plant after the one in Windsor in Canada to welcome the group’s new BEV architecture.

The advantages of the platform

We recall that the STLA Large is one of the four highly flexible BEV platforms on which the Stellantis electrification plan is based: it will represent the basis for various upcoming production models of the Italian-French group brands, and is designed to offer up to 800 kilometers in electric in combination with the electric propulsion modules and modular battery packs of the same company. Through an official note, Stellantis has made it known that its decision to invest more than 30 billion euros in electrification and software, an operation which also includes what was announced for Cassino, is a key element of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, with which plans to cut CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 2021 and by 100% by 2038.

What the new Alfa Romeo flagship will be like

As stated by Jean-Philippe Imparato, the new Alfa Romeo flagship will be born on the STLA Large platform, thus making it possible to integrate an 800 Volt architecture for ultra-fast charging. The new flagship car of the Arese brand will thus be able to recover energy in a relatively short space of time, with just 18 minutes to recover most of the range. The focus of the Alfa Romeo brand will always be on performance and for this reason the sports car from the Arese brand will have a powertrain capable of delivering high output. For the basic versions we are talking about powers between 350 and 800 HP but it will reach up to 1,000 HP with the Quadrifoglio variant. It is unlikely that the car will be produced in Canada and therefore it is easy to think that it will be Cassino that produces the current generation of Giulia (in addition to Stelvio and Grecale) to host the lines of the future Alfa flagship.