In the Formula 1 included in today’s communication, it is not only the cars that are traveling very fast but also the news. It has already happened on several occasions, even in Ferrari, that the surprise effect of the presentation of the car was ruined by the circulation of preview images on the web. As if, during a film, someone will “spoil” the ending. In all these cases, however, the information protection systems of the teams in question have been “holesed” by someone, inside or outside the team. In the case ofAlfa RomeoInstead, it was the same team that anticipated the livery of the C43 to enthusiasts.

Anyone who has seen all of the car presentation will certainly not have been surprised by the shapes and colors of the Hinwil car, simply because they had seen the new C43 on the monitors in the background of the Zurich television studio from which presenter Tom Clarkson, the Team Representative, spoke Alessandro Alunni Bravi and the technical director Jan Monchaux, as can be seen from the 13th minute of the video.

For seven minutes, Alfa Romeo sent images of its C43 before proceeding with theunveiling official. A revelation that at that point surprised no one, and both on YouTube and on social networks, users went wild: “Alfa Romeo has taken the spoiler game to a whole new level“. On YouTube someone points out how “Alfa Romeo saw last year’s spoilers and said: ‘Keep my beer, I’ll spoil it myself‘“.