The Formula 1 drivers market has swirled in recent weeks, leaving only one seat free at the end of September, that of the second. Alfa Romeo (given that Mazepin and Schumacher’s reconfirmations in Haas are taken for granted). After quickly blocking Valtteri Bottas, exiting the Mercedes, the fight for the second seat of the team based in Hinwil sees the Chinese Guanyu Zhou in pole position, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi – author of an excellent championship in the team – and Oscar Piastri. The steering wheel of the only Italian driver in the paddock is in more danger than ever, as Ferrari no longer has the right to choose one of the two seats of the team that bears the Alfa Romeo brand. In recent days, the president of ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damiani launched an appeal to the Italian government to support our compatriot with sponsorships, denouncing that “it is no longer like once that the best one goes on, the best one goes on, but also the richest ones go on ”.

Indeed, it is rumored that Guanyu Zhou – currently second in Formula 2 – can bring a dowry ‘suitcase’ of Chinese sponsorship worth well 30 million dollars. And at that point the balance of choice would hang blatantly for him, waiting for the Super license points that will arrive at the end of the season for him. Frederic Vasseur, team principal of Sauber Alfa Romeo, wanted to dryly reject these rumors to the sender: “The numbers that are written are pure speculation and nonsense. They asked me to name and obviously I’m looking at F2, between Oscar Piastri and Zhou. We have to take them into consideration. But they are not the only options. Giovinazzi is making some steps forward, then we’ll see. The thing that matters most to me is the performance of the team. Of course, then you have to consider the budget and that’s it for all teams. And to say that aspects such as nationality or other things are not taken into consideration, would be a lie “, the transalpine manager honestly explained a GPFans.