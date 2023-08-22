Alfa Romeo, updates at Monza and Suzuka

Nine points in 12 races are not the haul that Alfa Romeo has been looking for since the first part of the 2023 season. The C43 is consistently among the slowest of the group, and only the great difficulties of the AlphaTauri are allowing the Hinwil-based team to avoid the last place in the constructors’ standings.

Taking leave of Formula 1 in this way would be a shame for the Alfa brand. And, beyond the negotiations with Haas to repeat the operation made with Sauber, Alfa Romeo is trying to patch up the season at least with two large update packages. Initially scheduled at Zandvoort, the first was postponed at Monza; the second is expected for Suzuka. This was reported by the managing director Alessandro Good pupils.

The words of good students

“We can’t compare this season with last season“, these are his words to Speedcafe. “Last season we reached sixth position, which was our best result in the last decade. It must also be said that in the second half of the season we took a step back, and we had to start over from that point“.

Updates, two to three tenths are sought

“The fight in midfield is very close indeed: Aston Martin has taken a big step forward, now it is fighting for the top three positions in the constructors’ championship. We expect the competition to be tougher every season. In Formula 1, the bar is raised every year in terms of technology and investments, it’s an ongoing battle. We have our own development plan: we expect the next big update at Monza, the one after Suzuka“, continued the Umbrian manager. “We need big updates, it’s not enough to earn a tenth, we need to be able to produce updates that allow us to take a significant step forward, let’s say two to three tenths“.