Great protagonist week for Alfa Romeo. In addition to celebrating 111 years of history with a series of events at the Arese Museum, which will end on Sunday with the live broadcast of the Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix in which Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovianni will be protagonists, the Italian brand showed off its its jewels also in Rome, on the green of the Acquasanta Golf Club where the second edition of “Rome Eternal Beauties – The REB Concours” took place, an elegance contest reserved for 70 historic cars produced between the early 1900s and 1970s.

Two authentic sacred monsters from the history of Biscione arrived directly from Arese, the 8C 2900 B Special Le Mans Type from 1938 and the 33 Stradale Prototipo from 1967, both out of competition but on display to be admired by visitors thanks to the concession of the Stellantis Heritage Hub. Alongside the two vintage jewels, Alfa Romeo also showed the latest arrival, Giulia GTAm, the most performing supercar ever produced by the Alfa Romeo company. An absolute debut in central Italy for this model produced in only 500 numbered units, equipped with an enhanced version of the 540 HP 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine, whose specific power of 187 HP / liter is best in class. Giulia GTAm is inspired by the 1965 Giulia GTA, one of the most successful models in Alfa Romeo’s 111-year history.

However, there is a fil rouge that links the three cars on display, as highlighted during a talk entitled “Alfa Romeo, past, present and future” which entertained the public of the competition: in fact, these are three prototypes (the GTAm was exhibited 000/500) which represent as many stages in the “Evolutionary path” of Alfa Romeo on the themes of lightening – from the Superleggera bodywork of the 8C 2900 Le Mans to the A of Alleggerita in the GTAM – and the pursuit of performance. The success of one of the Alfa cars in competition, a 1929 6C 1750 Sport, entered by a private individual, which won the The Gentlemen Drivers Award given by former rugby champion Andrea Lo Cicero.