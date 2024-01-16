A tribute to the Italian spirit and the origins of Alfa Romeo. The new Tributo Italiano special series enriches the range of all the models currently available in the Biscione line-up, combining the traditional versions with this version characterized by various elements that emphasize the link between the Arese brand and its birthplace. And so the preview road test of the Alfa Romeo Tributo range, available globally on the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale, could only start from Milan. Let's discover together in this first test drive the peculiar elements of this special series tribute to Made in Italy.

The exteriors of the Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano

The homage to Italy for the Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano starts right outside the cockpit, with the choice of only three liveries available for Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale, i.e. the colors Verde Montreal, Bianco Alfa and Rosso Alfa which recall the Italian flag, all three combined with the contrasting black roof with Tonale which among the options also includes the possibility of a sunroof. The bodywork is then characterized by moldings and bumpers in the same colour, while behind the alloy wheels of different sizes depending on the model (21″ for Stelvio, 19″ for Giulia and 20″ for Tonale) the red Brembo brake calipers appear. The “V” insert also stands out at the front, black for the Giulia and Stelvio, and in Dark Miron for the Tonale. On the burnished mirror caps we then find the tricolor.

Homage to the Italian flag also for the interiors

Inside the passenger compartment, the colors that characterize the exterior are recalled, with perforated black leather with red elements for the seat upholstery and stitching of the same shade. The headrest once again features the Italian flag, with the specific lettering of the special “Tributo Italiano” series embroidered. The red stitching also returns on the internal door panels and on the dashboard, further embellished with carbon design details that accentuate the sporty soul. The Italian Alfa Romeo Tributos are equipped with dual-zone climate control, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system but also a heated steering wheel with aluminum column paddles, cooled and heated seats and finally the complete ADAS package with safety and vehicle assistance systems. level 2 guide.

The engine range of the Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano

This special series homage to the Tricolore and Italian spirit is offered on all engines available in the Biscione model range. Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Tributo Italiano therefore include the 280 HP 2.0 Turbo petrol engine or the 210 HP 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine which are combined with the 8-speed automatic transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. Alternatively, the 160 HP Turbo Diesel with rear-wheel drive is also available. The Tonale Tributo Italiano is available in a Hybrid version with the 160 HP 1.5 petrol/electric powertrain with 7-speed TCT automatic transmission or you can opt for the 280 HP Plug-In Hybrid Q4 variant which allows you to travel for 80 km full electric autonomy, and more than 600 km of system autonomy according to the data declared by the Arese car manufacturer.

From Italy to the world

There are therefore no differences from a mechanical or propulsion point of view compared to the current offer of the models present in the Biscione line-up. However, it is a special version with a global scope, a sign that the Arese car manufacturer wants to continue to broaden its horizons by aiming even more at expanding sales in strategic markets by focusing on the passion and heritage of the brand.

Prices

We conclude with iThe price of the Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano. The Giulia in the special version has a price list of 63,850 euros with the 210 HP 2.2 turbodiesel engine, the Stelvio with the same engine is offered at 69,950 euros while the Tonale Hybrid Tributo Italiano starts at 50,150 euros. All prices can be lowered by taking advantage of the launch promotion proposed by Biscione with Alfa Top Lease financing.