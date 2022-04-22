On the occasion of the Grand Prix in Imola Emilia Romagna, Alfa Romeo he ‘honored’ the race track where the Formula 1 bringing its new model Tonal in format tricolor. In the usual photographs, the pilots of the team owners based in Hinwil, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou GuanyuThey have been immortalized in front of three Tonale green, white and red. The two professional drivers also did a little test drive along the track of the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari alongside.

According to Alfa Romeo initiative, a real victory lap, “is a symbolic tribute to the Italian spirit, the Made in Italy and the emotions that this sport is able to turn the hearts of millions of fans around the world“. In the meantime, Alfa Romeo has shown in the very first races of the 2022 season that it is back a team capable of fighting for world points, and who knows, it could aspire to even more important results with the help of former Mercedes Valtteri Bottas. Alfa The leadership hopes that this bodes well for sales of road carsgiven that the market situation has been curiously similar to that of the Formula 1 team in recent times.

Alfa Romeo, in fact, He has recently struggled to achieve good sales figures by relying only to the Stelvio models and Giulia. With Tonale the brand part of Stellantis group hopes to get back on top in Italy and Europe going to nibble on the German and Japanese competitors. At times Formula 1 can be a formidable marketing vehicle: in this sense, a possible recovery by Alfa Romeo on the track could also give an extra boost to the new SUV.