In the fleet of Carabinieri and of State Police comes the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV. Thus the historical relationship between the Armed Forces and the Biscione brand that began with the Carabinieri in 1962 with the first Giulia and even earlier in 1952 with the Police and theAlfa Romeo 1900. The first batch of Alfa Romeo Tonale has been assigned to Mobile Radio Nuclei of the Carabinieri throughout Italy. These vehicles will complement the existing ones Alfa Romeo Giulia AT8 200 HPused by the Carabinieri for their patrolling and security activities on the territory.

In the delivery ceremony, the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean Philippe Learnedpersonally delivered to the Commander General of the Carabinieri, Army Corps General Teo Luzi, the first of the 400 Alfa Romeo Tonale which will be introduced into the Arma fleet between July 2023 and the end of 2024.

The delivery took place at the headquarters of the General Command of the Carabinieri in Rome and important figures were present, including the Country Manager of Stellantis in Italy, Saint Ficilliand the heads of the General Staff of the General Command of the Carabinieri.

Before the official delivery, the Alfa Romeo Tonale, in the livery version of the Carabinieri Corps, paraded for the first time along via dei Fori Imperiali in Rome, on the occasion of the celebration of 77th Italian Republic Day.

Interestingly, the Premier Giorgia Meloniin his role as Prime Minister, chose an Italian car for his official transport needs, opting for the Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Supplied to the Carabinieri there are 400 new specimens of the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV. These are the versions with 163 horsepower 1.5 mild hybrid 1.5 engine with 7-speed TCT automatic gearboxbuilt according to specifications RMB (Provincial Command Mobile Radio Nuclei).

The first lot of the Tonale is intended for the Radiomobile Nuclei throughout Italy and supports the Alfa Romeo Giulia AT8 200 HP. The supply to the Police that matters 616 specimens intended for operational needs.

The cars have been commissioned and will be delivered shortly, according to specific requests by the Arma dei Carabinieri and the State Police. The purchase is made by joining a specific agreement Consip (central purchasing body of the public administration) dedicated to vehicles for Armed forces.

Alfa Romeo Tonale in uniform, characteristics

The Alfa Romeo Tonale in the uniform of the Carabinieri and the Police is set up with a special armor plating of the windshield, windows and doors level B4. It is also equipped with a fuel tank with anti-explosion protection, a one-person cell for transporting the prisoner, a centrally located radio and an external amplification and diffusion system. Obviously outside will present the usual ordinance livery of the respective Bodies (Carabinieri and Police).

The price of each specimen supplied to the Armed Forces is 68,652 euros (excluding VAT). The Carabinieri will buy 400 specimens while the Police 616.

The partnership between Alfa Romeo and the Weapon of the Carabinieri it is historical and originates from the second post-war period; the first Alfa Romeo of the Arma was the 1900 M “Matta” in 1951. A year later, with the sedan 1900was born there Gazellewhich in the language of the Arma, represents the concept of emergency intervention.

His direct descendant was the Julia from the 60s, which was used from 1963 to 1968. Since then the link between the Arma and Alfa Romeo has continued over the years: Alfetta, 90, 75, 155, 156 and 159reaching up to Julia Quadrifoglio.

