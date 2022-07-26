The panorama of features available on the new Alfa Romeo Tonale also includes Alexa. That’s right, the integration with the Amazon manufacturing voice assistant is also available on the new electrified C-SUV from the Alfa company: thanks to the new Skill it will be enough to say “Alexa, start Alfa Romeo Tonale”To discover the car in a new and completely innovative way, virtually approaching the car and having a complete overview of the same with an invitation to book a dedicated test drive.

According to data from the Global Web Index, or GWI, the Smart Speaker, therefore, smart devices capable of interacting with users when activated, are now becoming part of the everyday life of many people: today in Italy there are about 16 million users of these devices, of which 20% own those of Amazon with Alexa integration. Therefore, Alfa Romeo could not help but keep up with the times, which is why it has decided to introduce Alexa on the new Tonale: by saying the above words, you can take part in a guided tour in which the technological characteristics of the first C will be revealed. -SUV electrified del Biscione, available engines, infotainment and much more. At the end, as already mentioned, the customer will be able to book a test drive by filling out a form that will arrive directly on your smartphone with a link.

“This innovative mode of use is aimed in particular at that target of customers active in pursuing their passions, ambitious and demanding towards themselves, and towards the brands to which they are linked, who are constantly looking for reliability, innovation and authenticity in the products they choose – Alfa Romeo says in an official note – These are the same values ​​of the Alfa Romeo ‘tribe’, the global community that fully identifies with Tonale. Conceived to offer distinctly Alfa Romeo driving dynamics and agility, the new model ensures a true hybrid driving experience and projects the brand into a new era“.