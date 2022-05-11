Rebadges are a widespread practice that has been used for a long time by various car manufacturers with mixed results. An example of future examples could be Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale: synergies in the Stellantis group will be the order of the day but the birth of the compact SUV of the American brand and its launch on the US market could hide more than a few pitfalls, especially for the Biscione model that is hunting for redemption and above all a quick (re) affirmation.

He has reiterated several times that the United States and China are primary targets for Alfa Romeo Jean-Philippe Learned, underlining how the two regions represent two crucial pillars for the growth of the Arese car manufacturer. Tonale then represents a restart point for the Italian brand which will have 10 years (similarly to the other Stellantis brands) to find its size and demonstrate that it can coexist within the group led by Carlos Tavares. It is not a simple undertaking, but it can nevertheless be achieved precisely through the charm and the coat of arms of the Milanese car manufacturer which in the United States is still able to capture the attention of customers. For a long time there has been talk of the possibility of overlapping between similar models within the constellation of Stellantis, with Tavares himself several times ready to affirm how each brand with its models would be able to preside over a slice of the market.

The necessity of relaunch Alfa Romeo in the United States and the arrival at the same time of the Dodge Hornet, which in fact is a Tonale in disguise, could therefore create some problems for the Italian brand and its strategies, as well as generate a certain confusion in customers. It is clear that these are two completely different brands, with Alfa Romeo’s new premium and sporty vocation that has little or nothing to do with the American brand, but in these cases it is always risky to put two such similar models on the road. Finishes, equipment and other elements will be able to distinguish them but will motorists be able to do it that easily? In this case, the sales network will play a potentially fundamental role, managing to place both cars and enhancing the differences so that they can supplant the similarities. The synergies could prove to be a double-edged sword therefore and in this case it could be Tonale who has the worst.