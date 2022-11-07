Alfa Romeo Tonal it has been defined the SUV of the Metamorphosis, a process that is also concerning the different uniforms that the new model of the Arese car manufacturer is preparing to wear. From a simple “plainclothes” model, the car of the Stellantis brand is ready to join the State Police after a similar operation with the Carabinieri was announced just a few weeks ago. Tonale will in fact be a future Pantera, with the high-wheeled model of the Arese brand that has been ordered in 616 units by the police, confirming once again the close link that exists between the security bodies and Alfa Romeo.

The new SUV from Arese will therefore wear the white and blue livery of the State Police and will soon begin patrolling the Italian streets and cities. The version chosen is always the mild-hybrid one, equipped with the 160 HP 1.5 engine combined with front-wheel drive and 7-speed automatic transmission. The specifications of the car have not been detailed and it will certainly be equipped with a series of specific elements for the order service, starting from the flashing lights and ending with the armor plating. However, the purchase order for Tonale is not the only operation carried out by the State Police with Alfa Romeo: the new compact SUV of the Biscione will also be joined by a new supply of Stelvio, thus completing the order of 1,300 vehicles finalized by the Flames Gold. The Stelvio specimens purchased by the police will be equipped with the 280 HP 2.0 turbo petrol engine, four-wheel drive and 8-speed automatic transmission.