A key role in the development and commercialization of Alfa Romeo Tonale Comau also had it. The Stellantis group company specializing in industrial automation has in fact designed, retooled and implemented 20 cutting-edge production lines for the “Body-in-White” production of the Alfa Romeo’s new SUV. A great benefit for Alfa Romeo, which will therefore be able to build the model in a random mix that can include up to four different versions, while maintaining the desired productivity at the same time.

Through an official note, Comau has announced that it has been commissioned to build five completely new lines and to re-equip the fifteen existing lines to accommodate the new Tonale, a process that was completed in record times from the Stellantis group company. The complete solution is based on Alfa Romeo and Comau’s commitment to constant quality and has 468 robots made available by the latter, as well as advanced assembly processes, laser welding, plasma cutting and vision systems. The quality guaranteed by Comau’s production processes and equipment also fully satisfies the stringent requirements of a premium brand such as Alfa Romeo, which thanks to this process can count on substantial savings in terms of time, long-term costs and production efficiency. Simply put, Alfa Romeo can rapidly expand its production environment with little impact on existing production.

“Collaboration with a prestigious brand like Alfa Romeo is an extraordinary opportunity to develop cutting-edge technologies – commented Pietro Gorlier, the CEO of Comau – We are proud to see the tangible results of Comau’s experience in this project shared by two Italian excellences. Our commitment to constant quality is evident in the processes and products used to create the new Alfa Romeo Tonale and allows us to guarantee maximum value for the customer”.